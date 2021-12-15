Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays along with his Florida Supervisor of Elections (FSE) colleagues shares the announcement of the FSE partnership with the Florida Joint Center for Citizenship (FJCC) Lou Frey Institute at the University of Central Florida to produce an instructional video on Florida’s Uniformed Ballot Structure.
The 2021 Florida Legislature passed CS/CS/SB 1108 - Education, requiring the character development curriculum for public school students in the 11th and 12th grades to include instructions on voting using the uniform primary and general election ballot.
The 10-minute video is a curricular resource that can be used by educators to instruct on Florida’s primary and general elections and the uniformity in ballot design and includes ballot samples from the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office. The resource will be made available to all Florida public high schools and the “Florida’s Uniformed Ballot Structure” video can be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3oP15xp.
Florida Supervisors of Elections and the Florida Joint Center for Citizenship are committed to promoting the development of enlightened, responsible, and actively engaged citizens.
“The FSE association is pleased to offer this resource to our community of educators to help educate Florida’s future voters,” states Supervisor Hays.
The Florida Supervisors of Elections (FSE) is a professional membership organization, consisting of Florida’s Election Supervisors, whose mission is to assist its members in conducting fair, honest and accurate elections by providing continuing education and certification programs that encourage the highest level of professionalism; to assist Florida citizens to become better informed about voting and be prepared to participate in the electoral process; and to create a forum where the Supervisors can regularly express their joint opinions on important election issues.