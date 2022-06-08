Did you know mushrooms interact with our forest systems and are needed to have a healthy ecosystem? There is still much to be learned about these ancient life forms, and Jon Martin, aka Fungi Jon, is one person doing just that – and he enjoys sharing his knowledge with others.
In “Florida Mushrooming with Fungi Jon,” a two-part program at Trout Lake Nature Center, the expert mycologist will discuss finding, harvesting and even growing mushrooms on June 12 and then host a mushroom foray or walk held on June 26.
Martin has been exploring the mysteries of this fungi for many years and is known for his ability to make the mushroom come alive to his audiences.
Part one will present the basics of mushrooms, their uses to both humans and ecosystems, how to identify them and much more. It will be held indoors, noon–4 p.m. the June 26 walk will be from 2 to 4 p.m.
Cost to attend the Part 1 workshop is $45. Go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune12 to register or learn more about the unique educational event.
Florida Mushrooming Part 2’s cost is $25; go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune26 for more information or to register.
Trout Lake Nature Center, a 230-acre preserve in Eustis, is a private, non-profit corporation established in 1988. For further information about the center, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.