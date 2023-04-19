Thanks to a couple local volunteer groups, Round Lake Charter School students are learning about the environment, including permaculture, which is the growth of an agricultural ecosystem in a self-sufficient and sustainable way. They also got to compete in a trash-based sculpture contest and dissect owl pellets.
Students are registered for the STEM Life Science program, the elective with which the Lakes and Hills Garden Club and the Country Club of Mount Dora Wildlife Alliance have aligned. Results are tangible: The schoolyard is adorned with flower and vegetable gardens, a greenhouse and a bird-feeding station.
In a presentation to the students, Dawn Cox from the Country Club of Mount Dora Wildlife Alliance discussed how beneficial birds help the environment, especially bluebirds, a species that consumes large numbers of insects. The students chose a location in the schoolyard to place a nesting box to attract bluebirds, which will in turn play an important role in protecting the gardens from insects.
Cox also taught students about birds of prey, predation, food webs and wildlife conservation. It was observed that extensive gopher damage could be seen around the athletic fields, with rodent damage in the greenhouse and garden areas. Pest control is critical to growing healthy and productive gardens, and an adult barn owl will catch and eat up to 12 rodents per night while brooding in late spring and early summer.
Teacher Summer Dominick and Master Gardener and Teaching Assistant Amber Peretti have begun a fundraiser to purchase a barn owl nesting box for the school grounds. The winged assistant should aid the school in controlling the rodents without the use of synthetic pesticides, which are harmful to birds of prey and other predators that may consume poisoned rodents.
Later in the year, Cox and Patty Linde facilitated a wet lab dissection of barn owl pellets, determining what an owl had eaten by examining the prey remains within those pellets, which are hacked up by the birds rather than moving through the digestive tract.
In another environmental area, after exploring the three Rs of waste management – reduce, reuse, and recycle, 20 middle school students took what they learned and participated in a Youth Sculpture Contest sponsored by the Lakes and Hill Garden Club, creating sculptures from recycled trash.
They began by sketching their designs, then recycled trash was collected and used to create their projects. The creations were judged by garden club member Ann Libby and Women’s Committee of Fine Arts of Mount Dora President Barbara Hensinger. Seventh grader Kayden Carroll was awarded Best of Show with her “Gnome in a Red Mushroom Garden” sculpture.
Another creative activity includes stepping stones, which focus on the artistic interpretation of geometric designs. The stones are placed around the various gardens on the school grounds.
For information on programs available to schools, email the Lakes and Hills Garden Club at lhgcmountdora@gmail.com or visit www.lakesandhillsgardenclub.com.teach.