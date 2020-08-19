Petco Foundation recently awarded LEASH, Inc. a $1,000 grant to help reduce the number of pets entering shelters. The funding will enable LEASH to provide many financially challenged families in Lake County the ability to have their dog spayed or neutered free of charge.
“The LEASH free spay and neuter certificate program started in November 2019, and since that time, over 60 dogs have been spayed or neutered free of charge,” said Karen LeHeup-Smith, LEASH president. “The funding from the Petco Foundation will enable us to continue this important work through the rest of 2020, and we are very grateful for their support.”
For more information on the non-profit organization, call 352-340-3803 or visit leashinc.org.