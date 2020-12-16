Local non-profit organization LEASH, Inc. has been awarded a $1,500 grant from the W. Noyes and Ruth D. Baker Charitable Trust for the dog spay and neuter certificate program.
According to Karen LeHeup-Smith, LEASH president, “This free spay and neuter certificate program was initiated in 2019 with the first grant issued by the W. Noyes and Ruth D. Baker Charitable Trust. LEASH has issued over 100 certificates so far through the Baker grant and other funds. This new Baker grant will allow LEASH to continue the program into 2021. The need in Lake County is great, and we are so thankful to the Bakers for being able to offer this service.”
The funding provides financially challenged families the peace of mind of knowing that their dog can be spayed or neutered free of charge. This also relieves potential burden on already over-populated local animal shelters when unwanted puppies and adult dogs are left in those facilities.
In addition to this program, LEASH, Inc. also assists local animal shelters, provides free pet microchipping; trap, neuter and return (TNR) consultation and assistance for managing feral cat populations and community education programs. All services are restricted to Lake County residents and pets.
If you would like more information on the dog spay and neuter certificate program or any other LEASH services, call 352-340-3803 or check out the LEASH website at leashinc.org.