Children and teens ages 6 to 18 years old are invited to attend a volunteer orientation with LEASH, Jr. to see if they’re ready to help area homeless pets. The event will be at the Humane Society in Umatilla, meeting at 4 p.m.
Attendees will learn fun facts about the dogs and cats at the shelter, get a VIP tour of the facility and create no-sew stuffed Halloween black cats filled with catnip for the cats at the shelter. PAWS Therapy pups will be in the lobby to greet the group and help with the project, too. For more information or to sign up, go to the LEASH, Jr. Facebook page or call 352-406-3990.