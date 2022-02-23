Kashmir, a Led Zeppelin tribute show, is coming to Mount Dora for a powerful perfor-mance featuring the rock band’s top hits.
The 7:30 p.m. concert will be at Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street in Mount Dora.
“Kashmir, the nation’s No. 1 Led Zeppelin tribute Photo: Music Hall Arts Alliance.
show, is the most authentic representation of Led Zeppelin on the modern national touring scene. Each of the four band members assumes their individual role with pinpoint accuracy,” says Music Hall Arts Alliance, which is presenting the concert.
“Kashmir possesses the live stage show, sound, and likeness to bring audiences and fans back to the days when the mighty Led Zeppelin ruled the musical landscape. With the playlist of every classic rock station and the most identifiable voice in rock history, Kashmir’s show features Page’s iconic double-neck guitar, Bonham’s drum solo, the stage show of the era, and most importantly, the greatest hits that make up the soundtrack to peoples’ lives,” the promoter says.
For tickets, go to www.mountdoracommintybuilding.com or www.eventbrite.com.