A new aquatic center will soon become a reality for Leesburg residents. The official groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m., Oct. 30, on the project site at the corner of Canal Street and Pine Street.
The $5.2 million facility will include an eight-lane competition pool, zero-entry multi-purpose pool with slide and a 2,100 square foot building to house administrative space and restroom/shower facilities. The complex will sit on a 4.61-acre parcel close to downtown Leesburg. It replaces the Venetian Gardens pool, which was demolished in 2018 to make way for the Venetian Center.
The facility was designed by CPH Engineering with partner Water Technology, Inc. and will be built by Evergreen Construction.
“This has been a very exciting project, because it accomplishes so many worthy goals,” said city manager Al Minner. “Not only does it replace an outdated pool with a state-of-the-art aquatic center, but its new location invests in the Pine Street corridor and promotes downtown Leesburg.”
The public is invited to attend the ceremony. For more information, call the Public Works Department at 352-435-9442.