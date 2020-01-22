Eustis artist Jennifer Harper used relief printmaking to create the festival poster promoting the Leesburg Art Fest for Mar. 14 & 15, 2020.
The community is invited to participate in workshops prior to the event to make an original printmaking plate and produce individual and collaborative prints during Art Fest.
The Leesburg Center for the Arts has debuted the 43rd Annual Art Fest event poster, which captures the natural beauty of Leesburg’s iconic Venetian Gardens along Lake Harris and was created by Harper.
Prints of the festival poster will be available for purchase during the event each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Main Street in downtown Leesburg.
Harper made quite an impression at the 2019 Leesburg Art Fest when she debuted her Little/Big Print Steamroller creations made by carving intricately patterned relief plates out of wood and then printing the designs on canvas and paper using an industrial steamroller.
“I am honored to be asked to create the poster art,” said Harper. “Last year was the first time we participated in the Leesburg Art Fest and it exposed many attendees to printmaking for the first time.”
Since opening Harper Printmaking Studio in 2012, Harper has created many works of art from different media using the ancient form of block printing. Harper even hosts classes for anyone to learn and create their own artwork using the process at her studio.
Harper Printmaking Studio is offering a Call to Artists to participate in workshops where they’ll create their own printmaking pieces. Participants can choose among three sizes of plates that they’ll carve. The pieces will be printed by the steamroller at the Little/Big Event on the Saturday of the Leesburg Art Fest and then displayed at the festival.
“Harper Printmaking Studio’s participation in the Leesburg Art Fest is a prime example of our mission at work,” said Maria Stefanovic, Executive Director of the Leesburg Center for the Arts. “The event poster artwork will be a beautiful representation of our community. Additionally, her efforts to engage the community in learning and creating their own works of art lends to our goal of providing education, awareness and opportunities to artists, creatives and art patrons.”
To participate in the Little/Big Print class or for information about the 43rd Annual Leesburg Art Fest, visit www.LeesburgArtFest.com.