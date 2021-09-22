Starting Oct. 1, the monthly First Friday ArtWalk in Leesburg will feature a variety of unique art, handcrafted jewelry and pottery, sculptures, live music, vintage movie on the lawn, children’s art activities, a Chef’s Table and other taste treats.
The free event, presented by The Leesburg Center for the Arts, will hosts local emerging artists with displays of their work on sidewalks and in front of local business on Main Street, 6–9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month through May.
Among the artists is Leesburg-based muralist and illustrator Nicki Forde, with Drawing on my Heart. Forde illustrated the “Wailin and the Chicks” children’s book by local author Melanie Wagner will have several books available for purchase.
Also, ACF Gulf to Lakes Chefs & Cooks Association, Inc., and Empingao Chef’s Table will serve culinary delights created by guest Chef Joel Padilla, with assistance by the Lake County Schools culinary students.
There also will be plenty of hands-on activities for the kids and young at heart. Art aficionados will enjoy strolling down Main Street while browsing the artwork as well as visiting downtown merchants and enjoying food from local restaurants.
For more information about the First Friday Art Walk, visit https://bit.ly/3nOcwW3.