Stacia Werner, assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg, recently was named one of three finalists for Florida Assistant Principal of the Year.
The other finalists are Sarah Dobbs of Oakcrest Elementary School in Marion County and Sarah Ray of Wildlight Elementary School in Nassau County.
The Florida Department of Education program, begun in 1997, allows districts to select one assistant principal each year.
“The candidate must have not less than 2 (two) years of experience as an assistant principal at a public school. Each candidate is required to have served his/her current school not less than 1 (one) year preceding the filing of the application,” according to the FLDOE.
Werner joined Lake County Schools in 2014 as an instructional coach. She later served as a curriculum resource teacher at Treadway Elementary and was appointed assistant principal at Beverly Shores Elementary in 2019. She oversees Title I events and is an administrator of 4th grade, 5th grade, 1st grade, Exceptional Student Education and academic coaches. She also is the school’s safety and health coordinator and the administrative liaison for the School Advisory Council, according to a district news release.
Werner was named Lake County’s Assistant Principal of the Year in November 2021, which entered her into the competition for the statewide Outstanding Assistant Principal Achievement Award – or AP of the Year. This award honors assistant principals who use teamwork and leadership skills to increase student performance, promote safe learning environments, and establish partnerships with parents and community members.
Last year, the 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year received a cash prize of $2,500, and the two state finalists each received $725.
Read more about the awards program here: https://bit.ly/3vcK7w5.