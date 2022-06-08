June 8, 10–11 a.m., Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Floridais having agrand opening ceremony for its Leesburg Branch & Teen Center. The club will triple capacity, from 50 to 150 children served daily, according to the organization.
The $2.75 million addition to the Leesburg Recreation Center is 10,045 square feet and a collaboration between Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida and the city of Leesburg. It has 10 multi-purpose rooms, a career room, sound studio, game area, life skills and learning center. Part of the new addition includes an outdoor area for youth and a separate outdoor area for teens.
Program participants include Gary Cain, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida president and CEO; Leesburg Mayor Mike Pederson; and Leesburg City Manager Al Minner.
Contractors on the project include Evergreen Construction and CPH Engineering. Major funding provided by The Walt Disney Company and the J. Carlisle Rogers, Ruth G. Rogers & James C. Rogers, Jr. Family Foundation.
The center is located at 1851 Griffin Road in Leesburg.
The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
Since 1944, Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida has provided at-risk children ages 6–18 with a safe place to learn and grow during non-school hours. Membership totals more than 7,500 young people at 36 clubs and middle school sites in six counties. Learn more www.bgccf.org or facebook.com/bgccf.