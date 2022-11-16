LEESBURG, Oct. 20 – The City of Leesburg was informed by the board of directors of the Leesburg Center for the Arts (LCFA) that there may have been financial irregularities occurring in the management of their organization.
As a result, the LCFA board has requested that the Lake County Sheriff’s Office open an initial investigation into this matter.
Because of the financial contributions from the City of Leesburg to the LCFA, which include grants and other public funds, the City will be engaging the audit team at MSL CPAs & Advisors to review LCFA’s financial information. The LCFA Board is cooperating with the City to openly review their financial records. Should this audit find irregularities or improprieties, the City and the LCFA Board will provide such information to the proper authority.
Further inquiries on this matter should be made to the Leesburg Center for the Arts or the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.