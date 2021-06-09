Keep Lake Beautiful invites volunteers to participate in a June 12 community cleanup 8–11 a.m. at Bassville Park, located at New Life Covenant Church, 33741 S. Haines Creek Road in Leesburg.
All volunteers can preregister online at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or register at the event location. Volunteer check-in begins at 8 a.m.
KLB will provide volunteers with safety vests, trash bags, gloves and water. Volunteers must be 16 or older or be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire, as well as sunscreen and insect repellent.
Compliance with CDC guidelines is encouraged to participate in the community cleanup. It is encouraged for all volunteers to complete pre-event health monitoring, and volunteers should stay home if they have any symptoms of illness.
This event also will include bulk item drop-off for residents, with no sign-up required, at the same location and time. Residents can dispose of excess trash, passenger car tires and any items that could hold water and become a breeding ground for mosquitoes that spread the Zika virus. In addition, Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be onsite to accept household hazardous waste including paint, fuel and more. Social distancing and face coverings are encouraged while unloading your vehicle, if working with event staff to unload items.
Since its launch, KLB has partnered with or hosted more than 24 projects, including community and waterway cleanups, roadside litter pickups, neighborhood and school beautification events, tree plantings and household hazardous waste collection events.
Did you know the county has a Litter Reporter website? Visit http://gis.lakecountyfl.gov/crowdsource to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. The Litter Reporter is viewable on mobile devices and desktop computers, letting users submit data about a particular area, as well as attach corresponding photos. Keep Lake Beautiful will monitor submissions and propose cleanup efforts and community events as needed.
For more information, to register as a volunteer for this event or to become a sponsor of future events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or call 352-253-1660.