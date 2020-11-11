The Leesburg Partnership is pleased to announce the Leesburg Craft Beer, Food and Wine Festival will go on as scheduled on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6 to 10 pm in historic Downtown Leesburg’s Towne Square.
The annual event features unlimited samples (while supplies last) from a large selection of regional and national craft beer breweries, international and domestic wine and food from local restaurants -- all included in the ticket price. The Hypersona Band will rock the venue with a live performance on the Main Stage.
The ticketed outdoor event will be held in Towne Square to allow for beverage and food stations and guests to social distance. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 the day-of for adults 21 or older. Tickets are limited and available online at https://www.leesburgpartnership.com/craftbeer/ or at the gate on Main Street in historic Downtown Leesburg.