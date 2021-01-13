Due to staffing constraints resulting from an increase in COVID-19 cases, the City of Leesburg Customer Service Department, located on the first floor of City Hall, closed Jan. 11 and will not open until further notice. Additional City Hall divisions, including the City Clerk’s Office and Human Resources, remain open at this time.
Utility customers may pay their bill via the drive-through window or exterior payment drop box located near the drive-through lane at City Hall. Payments can also be made using a credit card, debit card or e-check at www.leesburgflorida.gov or by calling 352-728-9810.