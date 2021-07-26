Over the past 28 years, The Leesburg Dance Centre, Inc. has trained hundreds of Lake County dancers.
Guided by owner-and-teacher Valerie Johnson, the studio offers a safe, supportive, and non-competitive environment for dance students of all ages. The Centre’s teachers bring decades of experience, a passion for dance, and a love of teaching to all their students.
Beginning with creative movement classes for pre-school age children, Leesburg Dance Centre offers classes in classical ballet, pointe, jazz, hip hop, musical theater, lyrical, contemporary and tap techniques and classes for adults wishing to begin or continue their dance education. The Centre’s graduates have been accepted into collegiate-level dance programs and professional companies throughout the United States.
“We believe the strength of dance, like that of other art forms, arises from the joy and satisfaction that becomes an integral part of every individual who experiences it,” said Owner Valerie Johnson. “From a single, tentative step to a spot-lit solo, dance enriches the lives of those who perform and those who watch.”
Leesburg Dance Centre is a state-of-the-art dance facility. The new location has been professionally remodeled with special flooring designed to keep dancers safe from injury. Leesburg Dance Centre is located at Nobles Town Center, 1450 E. North Boulevard in Leesburg. For more information or to register, please call 352-787-2447 or visit www.leesburgdancecentre.com