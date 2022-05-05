Over the past 29 years, Leesburg Dance Centre, Inc. has trained hundreds of Lake County dancers. Guided by owner and teacher Valerie Johnson, the studio offers a safe, supportive and non-competitive environment for dance students of all ages. The Centre’s teachers bring decades of experience, a passion for dance and a love of teaching to all their students.
Beginning with creative movement classes for pre-school age children, Leesburg Dance Centre offers classes in classical ballet, pointe, jazz, hip hop, musical theater, lyrical, contemporary and tap techniques and classes for adults wishing to begin or continue their dance education. The Centre’’s graduates have been accepted into collegiate-lev-el dance programs and professional companies throughout the United States.
“We believe the strength of dance, like that of other art forms, arises from the joy and satisfaction that becomes an integral part of every individual who experiences it,” said owner Valerie Johnson.
"From a single, tentative step to a spot-lit solo, dance enLeesburg Dance Centre is a state-of-the-art dance facility. The new location has been professionally remodeled with sprung floors designed to keep dancers safe from injury. Leesburg Dance Centre is located at Nobles Town Center, 1450 E. North Boulevard in Leesburg.