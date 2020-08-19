Over the past 28 years, The Leesburg Dance Centre, Inc. has trained hundreds of Lake County dancers.
Guided by owner and teacher Valerie Johnson, the studio offers a safe, supportive, and non-competitive environment for dance students of all ages. The Centre’s teachers bring decades of experience, a passion for dance, and a love of teaching to all their students.
Beginning with creative movement classes for preschoolers, Leesburg Dance Centre offers classes in classical ballet, pointe, jazz, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, musical theater and tap techniques and classes for adults wishing to begin or continue their dance education. The Centre’s graduates have been accepted into collegiate-level dance programs and professional companies throughout the United States.
We believe the strength of dance, like that of other art forms, arises from the joy and satisfaction that become an integral part of every individual who experiences it. From a single, tentative step to a spot-lit solo, dance enriches the lives of those who perform and those who watch.
For more information, call 352-787-2447. Leesburg Dance Centre is located in the state of the art dance center facility at Nobles Town Center, 1450 E. North Boulevard in Leesburg.
Visit www.leesburgdancecentre.com