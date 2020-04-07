It started as a way to reduce menu clutter and has evolved into a way to stay safe and support local business. Welcome to LeesburgEats.com.
In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis and orders to “social distance”, the restaurant business was hit hard. The Leesburg Partnership wanted to find a way to keep the local restaurants open, and so the Curbside Pick-Up Program in Leesburg was born, Joe Shipes, CEO came up with the idea of promoting to-go pick-up after speaking to a local restaurant owner. Having already created a website called LeesburgEats.com that features local establishments menus, contact information and links to Facebook page for daily specials, The Partnership began expanding that program with a campaign of “Curb Side Pick-Up. It took just 24-hours turn around, with the help of Wayne Densch, the local Anheuser Busch Distributer who printed the signage, for the Partnership to distribute sandwich boards and staked signs and block off spaces so customers could drive-up and pick-up to-go meals.
Partnering with the Downtown Leesburg Business Association and the city’s LakefrontTV, a series of PSAs featuring Joanie Smalley, MainStreet Manager of the Leesburg Partnership, were recorded and began airing on social media and the city’s Lakefront TV channel featuring the individual restaurants. All this was done at no cost to the businesses. Facebook was flooded by posts of the videos and the campaign has gone viral.
The process is simple. You log on to www.LeesburgEats.com where you can view the menus and link to daily specials then call in your order . The restaurant will have your order ready for you when you arrive with minimal social contact.
The public response has been terrific. A recent review of the analytics show that there have been 4,869 visits to the site with 6138 page views in the first 10 days and 1,118 of them going to the curbside page.
Many of the establishments have introduced daily specials and family dinner deals to encourage people to keep coming back. The program has become so popular that other cities have been adopting similar strategies to help Support Local Business.
Restaurants were encouraged to also partner up with local food delivery services like Uber Eats and Food Dash who were offering low or no cost deals to sign up. The Leesburg Partnership is dedicated to helping our Community come together and support one another during this crisis.