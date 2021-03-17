Effective March 1, the City of Leesburg is offering rebates for upgrading eligible appliances through its Energy Efficiency Rebate Program. The program, started in 2011, was temporarily suspended in 2020 so funding could be used to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
Rebates are applied as a credit to the customer’s utility bill and are available to owner-occupied Leesburg electric residential customers who install equipment that meets program criteria. Rebate funds are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Customers who purchase high efficiency central air conditioning systems with a minimum rating of 16 SEER or heat pump hot water heaters may be eligible for a rebate. Central air conditioning duct testing and duct repairs may also qualify.
Replacing inefficient appliances with new energy-saving ones can create substantial savings on monthly utility bills. While replacing old appliances is cost-effective in the long run, it may not be an affordable option for many consumers. The rebate program was developed to help customers offset some of the costs of purchasing energy efficient models.
Forms and additional information are available on the Electric Department page of the city website at www.leesburgflorida.gov/electric. Customers can also call 352-728-9786, ext. 2066, for details.