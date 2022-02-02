Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter, in partnership with the Leesburg High School Construction Academy, hosted a Dry-In Celebration for the school’s new home construction project. Students showed guests the home they are building and shared lessons they learned during the summer.
The Jan. 26 celebration marked the halfway point of the new home construction project, which is part of Habitat Lake-Sumter’s vocational education program, Youth Construction Academy.
The program creates a partnership between Habitat and select area high schools to provide experiential learning and introduce students to the field of construction, according to a Lake County Schools news release. Graduates of the program receive access to internships and employment opportunities.