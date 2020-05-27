Leesburg High School’s Class of 2020 is the highlight of a televised celebration that will include senior memories, special messages from local dignitaries, awards presentations and a musical montage.
The concept came from Leesburg senior Kamryn Reynolds, who holds the title of Miss Leesburg and serves as a host for Lakefront TV, a government access public television channel dedicated to Leesburg and surrounding areas. She recorded a public service announcement about her experience as a high school senior during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic that closed schools and canceled many celebratory events.
“That PSA triggered in my mind the importance of capturing this special Class of 2020,” said Anna Marie Chwastiak, programming director at Lakefront TV and producer of the show.
“I reached out to Principal (Michael) Randolph with the concept of a celebration special, and he also saw the need or a special way to present scholarship awards since this, too, was canceled due to COVID-19.”
Lakefront TV is available on local cable channels Xfinity 22, CenturyLink Prism 21 and Spectrum 497. Viewers with Apple TV or Roku can download the free cablecast app and click on LakeFront TV for full high-definition programming. It will also be available via live-streaming at LakeFrontTV.com.