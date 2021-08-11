Aug. 14 and 21, several Leesburg High School students in the school’s Construction Academy will be featured in “Habitat Academy 2,” which will air on several local TV stations.
The program will air in two parts, at 10 a.m. each day on WRBW-TV, which can be viewed on these channels: Spectrum, 6; Xfinity, 15; Prism, 5; AT&T, 41; DIRECTV, 65 and Dish Network, 65.Leesburg video production company Red Apples Media produced the series for LSTV Digital.
The documentary will tell the story of a nearly year-long project as the students, working alongside professionals and volunteers, gained a hands-on learning experience while building a Habitat for Humanity home.
“We’ve always had career and technical education, but this program is really putting the icing on the cake where these kids are building and learning at the same time. In fact, the commercial contractors on the project even gave the students the opportunity to work with them during the summer. We’re literally creating jobs for these kids,” said Bill Mathias, Lake County School Board chairman. “Because of the success and exposure of the Leesburg High School program, we’ve been able to launch construction academies in other high schools in the district.”
RoMac Building Supply, Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter, Florida, The City of Leesburg, Leesburg High School and local contractors and volunteers created the opportunity for the students.
“Airing ‘Habitat Academy 2’ on Orlando TV is a great opportunity to showcase Lake County Schools, the innovative academy program and the community partnerships to a larger audience of 900,000 households,” said executive producer and Red Apples Media president Marc Robertz-Schwartz.
“Habitat Academy” Season 1 was recently honored with a 2021 Telly Award, a premier organization that honors excellence in video and television across all screens.