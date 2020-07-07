Alexis Gamez, who will be a senior at Leesburg High School this fall, was elected to a national officer position in SkillsUSA, a career and technical student organization that brings together students, teachers and industry to ensure America has a skilled workforce. As Region 2 Vice President, she is the first Lake County Schools student to hold a national position in the organization in 70 years.
Gamez is a culinary and health science student at Leesburg High. Over the last three years, she has served in various positions within SkillsUSA, and decided to pursue a national position going into her senior year. The election was decided by five state delegates who make their decision based on how much support each candidate is able to get from their peers.
Gamez’s long-term goal is to become a nurse. She said that being part of SkillsUSA has helped her to network and become more career-ready.
“I think this position will change my life,” she said. “It’s already opened so many doors and opportunities. I’m blessed to be in this organization.”
SkillsUSA emphasizes development of personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. Its mission states that it “empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.”