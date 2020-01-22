When the Leesburg High School Construction Academy announced last summer that its students would partner with Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter Florida to build a home for a Leesburg family in need, elected officials, business leaders and district representatives gathered to cheer them on.
All of those special guests and more have been invited to return on Friday as the students celebrate a milestone. The shell of the house has been completed and now they can begin work inside. The students, Habitat and lead sponsor RoMac Building Supply will host a “Dry-In Celebration” at the site, 107 N. 12th Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Media is welcome.
Oakwood Smokehouse & Grill is catering lunch for the invited guests. “Please stop by, and help build the house while you’re there by driving in a couple of drywall screws and writing a special well wish inside the wall,” the invitation reads.
Production of the Habitat home is giving students an opportunity to put into practice what they have been learning in class. It is a yearlong project, with students working on every phase of the house including building the foundation and framing; installing electricity, plumbing, doors, windows, sheet rock and flooring; and painting. Students work side by side with Habitat’s construction staff and professional tradespeople, many of whom are donating their time and resources toward the project and serve as mentors for the students.
Follow the Leesburg students’ progress on Facebook at @AcademyLHS or on Twitter at @AcademyLHS.