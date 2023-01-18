This month, the Leesburg Water Department starts its annual fire hydrant testing and maintenance program. Testing is to be done in phases throughout the city and expected to be completed by the end of May, according to the city.
A slight decline in water quality is common immediately after hydrant testing takes place.
“Some areas may experience low water pressure during testing. Sediment stirred up by the hydrant flushing may accumulate in water lines and can affect water clarity,” the city said in a news release.
The annual program allows the city to identify not just the quantity of water available for firefighting, but also serves to rid the system of sediment accumulations.
“Citizens who experience any unusual problems with their water after the hydrants are tested, such as discolored water or excessive air, are encouraged to turn on a faucet outside of the house and let it run for five to ten minutes. This will normally clear the agitated water from the service line to the home. Please delay any laundry until both the hot and cold water lines of the washer have cleared all sediment and returned to normal.”
If water quality does not improve or further problems occur, call the Public Works Department at 352-728-9835.
The water department will post signs in each area to inform customers when testing is scheduled to occur.
Testing areas and dates will be posted at www.leesburgflorid.gov and on the City of Leesburg Florida Facebook page.