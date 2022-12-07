Nov. 22 at Venetian Gardens, friends and members of Leesburg’s oldest service club enjoyed an evening of history and fellowship when Leesburg Noon Kiwanis celebrated its 100th birthday.
David Ohnstad narrated a slide presentation and led guests through the organization’s accomplishments since 1922, with historical photos and stories. In addition, Leesburg Mayor Mike Pederson presented a proclamation to the club citing its long history of benevolent service.
Leesburg Noon Kiwanis has generated more than $1 million of service projects for the betterment of our community’s children. Leesburg Noon Kiwanis has been instrumental in providing a Splash Pad at Rogers Park, Little Free Library at Rimes Learning Center and Treadway Elementary School, and guidance and support for various student leadership programs at more than six Leesburg schools. The club has also been instrumental in achieving great success through the annual baby’s diaper drive.
Kiwanis International Club members are dedicated to improving the lives of children one community at a time. Today, Kiwanis includes more than 550,000 members from K-Kids to Key Club to Kiwanis, and service opportunities for children in elementary, middle and high schools, in addition to the adult clubs. Kiwanis empowers members to pursue creative ways to serve the needs of children, such as fighting hunger, improving literacy and offering guidance to children and their families.
Phyllis Anderson, current president, leads the local club. The group meets at Ellen’s on Third at 11:45 a.m. each Tuesday. They welcome guests to learn more about the benefits of service.