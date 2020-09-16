Leesburg’s Parks and Recreation Department received the 2020 “Excellence in Sports Tourism, Small Market” award from the Florida Recreation and Parks Association. Parks and Recreation director Travis Rima accepted the award at the FRPA Awards and Installation Banquet on Sept. 2.
Leesburg was nominated for the award by the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. The nomination form cited the city’s $11.2 million investment in upgrades to Venetian Gardens.
“This award is a great achievement for not only the Leesburg Recreation Department, but for the entire City of Leesburg. Attracting and retaining sports tourism events is a team effort that starts with the leadership from the mayor and commissioners and our city manager, Al Minner,” said Rima. “The Lake County BOCC, Greater Orlando Sports Commission and Visit Lake are also an integral part of the process.”
In the last fiscal year, the city partnered with Visit Lake and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to host seven fishing tournaments that generated nearly $5 million in economic impact to the area. In the coming months, additional major fishing events are scheduled to take place at Venetian Gardens and the Harris Chain of Lakes, including the 2020 Carhartt Bassmaster College Team Championship and the 2020 Bassmaster Team Championship.
