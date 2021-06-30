The City of Leesburg recently received the Government Finance Officer Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2020–2021 Annual Budget. This is the 23rd consecutive year the city has earned the award. To receive the award, the city must satisfy nationally recognized standards for effective budget presentation.
The GFOA established the awards program in 1984 to encourage and assist state and local governments to prepare budget documents of the very highest quality.
Leesburg’s budget documents are available online at www.leesburgflorida.gov.