June 8, a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Leesburg’s new Teen Enrichment Center celebrated the result of a partnership between the city and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida.
Encompassing 10,045 square feet, the center will provide local youth and teens with a safe place to go after school and during the summer months. The facility includes multipurpose rooms to accommodate recreational, educational and enrichment programs for elementary, middle and high school students. There are also separate outdoor areas for youth and teens.
The facility is part of the Leesburg Recreation Complex, located at 1851 Griffin Road.
The project was made possible through funding from Leesburg, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Florida and a Lake County Community Development Block Grant, totaling $2.75 million. The facility was designed by CPH Engineering and was built by Evergreen Construction.
For more information, call the Recreation and Parks Office at 352-728-9885.