At Leesburg High School’s annual Air Force Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps awards ceremony on April 13, the Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution awarded Cadet Colonel Jesselli Ison with the organization’s Bronze JROTC medal.
“Selection for this award was made by LHS professors of military science, Major Glenn Tussing and Master Sergeant Charles Muston, who have notably revitalized the program by recruiting 107 cadets into this year’s freshman class,” the chapter said in a news release. “The Bronze ROTC medal is awarded to an outstanding cadet who has demonstrated loyalty, patriotism and has earned a record of military and scholastic excellence.”
Since 1967, the ROTC has been an important source of trained officers in our armed forces, the chapter said.
According to a DAR spokesman, “Jesselli embodies the qualities of dependability, good character, adherence to military discipline, leadership and a patriotic understanding of the importance of ROTC training. She represents limitless potential and hope for the future.”
Ison, daughter of Kathleen Alaniz of Fruitland Park, received the Bronze ROTC medal, Bronze ROTC ribbon, certificate and a $100 scholarship. After graduation, she leaves for the Navy in June, along with her twin sister, Jessenia.