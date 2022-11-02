Starting Oct. 1, the Leesburg City Commission has authorized the suspension of late fees on unpaid utility bills. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice and applies to newly accrued late fees for all customers – both commercial and residential.
This measure was approved as one way to help address high electric bills that have spiked in recent months due natural gas power generation costs.
Leesburg Electric’s cost to purchase power is projected to rise by over 65% during the course of Fiscal Year 23 and the utility has absorbed more than $12 million in FY 22 helping defray electric costs for its customers. Power generation costs or “fuel cost” increases are recovered from customers through a direct pass through on utility bills which is called the Bulk Power Cost Adjustment (BPCA).
“The Utility understands that many of our customers are struggling with higher-than-normal bills,” said City Manager Al Minner. “The City Commission and our Power Supply partners are continually working to find ways to help lower these costs. That includes consistently evaluating the BPCA to determine when savings can be passed on to customers.”
The city will continue to offer programs and information to educate consumers on conservation measures and tips to lower their utility usage. Customers who have questions about their utility bills should contact the City of Leesburg Customer Service Department at 352-728-9800. Data on Leesburg Electric’s latest projections, costs and rates can be found in the “Rate Watch” section on the homepage of the City’s website at LeesburgFlorida.gov.