The good, the bad and you have to wonder?
There is in the wind that a new subdivision near Tavares with an access on Lake Shore Drive is in the making.
Lake Shore Drive is a two-lane, multi-use road, which is an understatement. Everything and every-body uses it! This is nothing but an old scam. A developer comes in, coerces the local government, then absolutely ruins a beautiful untouched parcel of land and leaves a mess for the local taxpayers to deal with.
When I was a boy, I lived in Mount Dora and for the most part it remains the same.
I flew in a small plane several weeks ago over Central Florida and so much of it remains untouched. Let us keep it that way, especially in the Golden Triangle.
Franklin Cory, Tavares
Triangle News Leader reserves the right to edit all submissions for clarification, grammar and spelling. Opinions and statements made in the letters are solely those of the writer, and Triangle News Leader takes no responsibility for the content of these letters.
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@triangle-newsleader.com and should be short and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!