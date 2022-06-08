Our thanks and admiration goes to Astatula for its participation in the America in Bloom awards program. Special thanks go to Mayor Mack and Graham Wells, City Clerk and all of their members, staff, participants, sponsors and volunteers for organizing remarkable tours and meetings on May 23 & 24. We have enjoyed meeting and spending time with all of you as you showcased all of the reasons Astatula has to be proud.
America in Bloom envisions communities as welcoming and vibrant places to live, work and play – benefitting from colorful plants and trees; enjoying clean environments; celebrating heritage; and planting pride through volunteerism.
America in Bloom is more than flowers. Your judges will evaluate your efforts in the six pillars that make communities great – floral display, landscaping, urban forestry, heritage preservation, environmental initiatives, community vitality and overall impression with community involvement in the residential, commercial and municipal sectors. We will provide a written evaluation immediately following our symposium. We welcome everyone to attend our symposium, held in St. Louis, Missouri, Sept. 29–Oct.1, where we will announce this year’s award winners.
Alex Pearl,
Centerville, Ohio
Nikki Springer,
Columbus, Ohio
America in Bloom Advisors
