Back from Panama
We have been back from Panama for about two weeks and have settled in. All is well except the changes for the worse, here in Lake County. Eustis is still rezoning and destroying anything they can get, to annex into the city limits, and more private county wells are running dry because there simply isn’t sufficient drinking water for the people that are here. And the city wells are being drilled deeper every day. Is the government going to hook you up, for free, when your well runs dry? Ha ha! We must make them pay!
Disney is on a rampage and I am glad the governor took away their special taxing district. He did, because they were trying to interfere with the parents’ rights and got out of control. Good riddance to Disney! Taxes will surely go down for us when Disney pays the same costs of every other property owner in Florida, I think all real estate must pay taxes, but lower taxes, on the real estate they own, and I mean ALL property, including churches! When we left Panama, we paid the cable bill for the next year in advance and also the water bill. We paid 30 dollars a month, each month for cable COMPLETE with TVs and internet, and 5 dollars a month for water, and we have a big place! Gas is about the same price here as it is in Panama but gas in Panama is much more expensive than diesel down there. The USA is the only place on earth, that I know of, that diesel is more expensive than gas and it is much cheaper to make diesel than it is to make gas, so, you know that they don’t want you to buy diesel vehicles in the USA because they last longer, are much simpler to maintain, use much less fuel than gasoline vehicles.
Florida has lots more problems coming in the future simply because the Democratically controlled states are driving the decent working people to move out! Put me on the border, a retired US Navy vet, and we would not have an illegal problem, and my wife is a legal Latino from Venezuela! Keep watching and you will see how bad it can get here! Biden has no plan, except to get us into a war, then the 22 election will be suspended, so don’t get your hopes up that things will get better unless we all get involved and educate ourselves and stop listening to the press brainwashing.
Thank you!
Gus Heim,
Umatilla
Triangle News Leader reserves the right to edit all submissions for clarification, grammar and spelling. Opinions and statements made in the letters are solely those of the writer, and Triangle News Leader takes no responsibility for the content of these letters.
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@trianglenewsleader.com and should be short and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!