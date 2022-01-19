A reader responds to the Dec. 22 column by David Dunn-Rankin, titled “What you ‘know’ ain’t true.”
Sorry I don’t agree with him, because he is not telling true.
If CA, NY, IL and MI are doing well on economy, how come these peoples are leaving to CO, TX, FL and red states? They are overtaxing CA (12.5%) instead of FL (7.0%). That is almost double. NY are moving FL because of overtaxing.
Most of the 50 states plus U.S. territories – doesn’t matter what party – are broken. They need federal aid to survive. Best economy is a manufacturer goods. Money flows around.
Thank you,
Alex Luria
Largo
