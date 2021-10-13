Recently, a fantastic article ran about the lady reporter from Mount Dora who broke the story open when she investigated Sheriff Willis McCall, a long time ago, about the charges against him from the public! (“Mabel Norris Reese bronze sculpture to be unveiled Sept. 24,” Sept. 22 issue.)
If it weren’t for her, the government would have swept this story under the rug and protected one of their own to keep it quiet. She became famous, a book was written about her and the story, and a little justice was done here. It was definitely a black mark on the history of Lake County!
Then the (previous) week, our sheriff wrote in this paper about a new service available to us and it too was very informative. (“Online reporting system,” Sept.15 issue.) Thank you, Sheriff, for the information. This is the sheriff that puts his employees’ lives on the line every day enforcing laws so bad that the people getting caught get out on bail the next day! The lawmakers don’t care! They are politically correct but do not help solving our escalating crime problem. We need an eye for an eye justice! Thank you, Sheriff, for your good work!
Gus Heim
Umatilla
