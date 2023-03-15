Dear Editor,
Hard to believe – To me, every day is National Anthem Day, not just March 3. Yet Triangle News Leader was the ONLY mention of it anywhere to my knowledge in our Country. Sad how times have changed, most folks do not realize it.
Frank Cory, DDS
Tavares
