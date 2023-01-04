Dear Editor,
Moving on to “the Yellow Peril.” We trade with China because they produce cheap exports? Not really! They are the most expensive imports coming into the United States. Fenneltinel, other drugs, invasion of infrastructure, internet, Covid and news media, to name a few. If you want a one-way trip, try doing any of this at a Port of Entry of China. You will never be seen again. A trade embargo, both ways, will stop all of this. It will be the necessary medicine for our country. It is hurting and is looking at survival.
Frank Cory, DDS
Tavares
Triangle News Leader reserves the right to edit all submissions for clarification, grammar and spelling. Opinions and statements in the letters are solely those of the writer, and Triangle News Leader takes no responsibility for their content.
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@trianglenewsleader.com and should be short and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!