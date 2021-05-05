Enjoy your comments Triangle News Leader. The April 21 column (“Even grassroot movements need fertilizer”) caused me to think about your observations of a central government shifting costs to a local level. I hold some truths to be self-evident: The functions and services desired by the populace do not change, whether provided by a central government or a local government. The government doesn’t have any money unless it is first taken from the wage-earning residents. Not all recipients of services are wage earners. The question under debate is whether a central entity or a local entity is a better judge of what is needed and must be paid for. And different areas of the state have different priorities, so what is important in an agrarian area is most likely not important in central cities. Can a central government set policies on a one size fits all or should a local government make those choices?
Don Damon
Leesburg
