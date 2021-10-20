There is lots of good news and information in this newspaper, and I enjoy reading it because there is somebody doing research here before it is printed. They don’t just print government press releases without questioning what they say. And they make the reader think, too! Recently, there was an article about the resigning city manager from Eustis (“Oct. 7 meeting to discuss selection of new Eustis city manager,” Sept. 29) and the amount of pay package and goodbye money he is getting that was approved by the City Commissioners, too!
Eustis! This is the city that is being accused of selling zoning to anybody with land that wants to annex into the city limits of Eustis. The existing neighborhoods are fighting it and it never makes the other newspapers? Why is this? Builders are putting contracts on this land, pending annexation and rezoning, and when Eustis approves it, the property is worth at least 25 times more money for tax purposes. But the county residents that owned this land couldn’t get the county to help them make money. Join a neighborhood group and find out what has been happening that maybe you don’t know about. Pretty soon there will be no more county land!
I want to know why the city is approving 5 months’ pay, in advance, and all vacation time paid to let this City of Eustis manager go. I want to know why he abruptly requested to resign. This happens all the time. Is this guy quitting? Where is he going? Another government job? Why do taxpayers have to pay 5 months of advance salary to say goodbye? Do you get lots of extra money when you want to quit your job?
There are too many things that government does, every day, that are questionable, like the county manager that recently resigned and got a big golden parachute, too, from Lake County.
What do I want? I want to see the city and county commissioners print “why” they do the things they do. That is a start! All the road construction going on in Dona Vista on Highway 19 federal is a mystery, especially the water pipes that are on county land. I suspect that this another example of Eustis annexing county land and to gain tax dollars, the only problem is our wells are running dry in Dona Vista and the land they are annexing used to be swamp land. We must slow down growth, but the cities want more and more growth. We are supposed to be served by government, not the other way around.
Gus Heim
Umatilla
