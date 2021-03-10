Dear Floridians,
I know we have all just about had it with this COVID-19. It is a once in a generation or century, for that matter. We have all been warned, at least those who were paying atten-tion, that we were in for some nasty bugs coming around the bend. We had the warnings, but we just went on with our lives. Yes, the past Administration could have done a lot better, but they didn’t and now we are here – so what do we do?
All that said, I just cannot believe with all the lives lost, all the jobs lost, all the American people losing their homes and families going hungry that we still – still! – have a political party that had no problem giving major tax cuts to the rich, supplementing the big oil companies, so on and so on and yet not one GOP member in the House could find in their souls to vote for the COVID relief bill. All I can say is I hope one day these elected “representatives” walk in the shoes of the suffering American people.
I am so frustrated with the party that claims to be conservative and care so much about “family values” and be “Pro-life” could vote “no” on this bill.
I was having a conversation with a friend trying to understand conservatives versus liberal thinking. How is it they don’t care about saving our planet for future generations? How is it they claim to be so religious and that we are all made in God’s image, yet they vote against equality? How is it they believe in equal rights, but when the votes don’t go in their favor, they change the rules?
She gave me an interesting article:
Conservative: Someone who holds traditional values and is cautious about change or innovation. – MERRIAM-WEBSTER
Liberal: Someone open to new actions or opinion; values civil rights, individual freedom and thought. – MERRIAM-WEBSTER
Need I say more? Maybe someday, somehow, we can merge these definitions and come together for the benefit of all humanity. We have one life to live. We should all care more about each other. Love always rules over hate.
Reality over ideology must prevail, if we are to survive the human race!
Merrilyn Karrels, Leesburg
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@clermontnewsleader.com and should be short (less than 300 words) and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home ad-dress and phone number for verification. Thank you!