Dear Editor,
Regarding Viewpoints on Nov. 23, 2022, others’ take on this is interesting. For example, the U.S. went off the gold standard in 1971. Reason it did not have enough of it to back the paper dollar. Now, worldwide, there is basically the same amount of gold (it cannot be destroyed or produced), but the paper dollar has gotten so small that it cannot be found with an electronic microscope. For an opener, a solution for the U.S. would be seal the Mexican border for an indefinite period. Nothing goes through it by land, sea or air. No gimmicks. Nothing goes either way. It will not take very long to find out who the enemy really is.
Frank Cory, DDS
Tavares
