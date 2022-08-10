Dear Editor,
I wanted to write this letter to let other parents, grandparents or caregivers know what an awesome school Meaningful Milestones Academy is, opening in January 2022, what a wonderful opportunity your children will have at this school.
Meaningful Milestone Academy came into my life when I was having trouble at another school and was looking for a better option for my grandson to further his academic progress. He had been diagnosed with autism at the age of five. Although he had attended a regular Lake County school from age three till five, we had decided to send him to a special private school to start first grade, and after a few years, I felt like that was no longer the place for him. I needed him to be somewhere that the staff would push him more to learn, not only academically but also life skills.
What an amazing place I found in Meaningful Milestone Academy, not only from the staff there but also the ABA therapist to his occupational therapist, speech therapist and physical therapist; they all come to the school to provide him support. He has excelled and absolutely loves going to school and his friends there. I never hear in the morning “I don’t want to get up and go to school.” He is up ready to go each morning. He even attended the summer program and hated when they took off two weeks before the program started to give the kids a little break.
Meaningful Milestones Academy has the kids working on computers daily and has certified ESE teacher-led activities to stimulate their brains; they also have a sensory room in case we need a little break throughout the day to reset and begin again. And if you ask the children that attend, they will all tell you “It is their school.” I was amazed when I stopped by this last Friday; the kids had planted some seeds in a hydroponics set up and the seeds were sprouting after one day. All the children were so amazed with what they were seeing.
I promise you, if you are looking for somewhere special and unique in a school, this will be your first choice. Your child will be in the best hands you could ever ask for. The communications you will receive are remarkable and you will always know what is going on with your child. And you are welcome to stop by at any time to see what is being done or help volunteer with these children, even if it is just reading a book.
I am available at any time to discuss what an amazing option this has been for my grandson.
Meaningful Milestone Academy will be having a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, Aug. 11, at 480 West County Rd 44, Eustis, FL 32727. Also, you can schedule a tour by calling the school at 352-973-7972.
Traci Money
Eustis
