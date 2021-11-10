Only a short time ago, Americans of all backgrounds could enthusiastically sing, “God Bless the U.S.A.” (proud to be an American) and “God Bless America.” We agreed that the Ten Commandments were the foundation of our nation’s laws. Standing respectively for the American flag was an honor. “U.S.A., U.S.A.!” was our rallying call. The tragic changes we see everywhere now must be reversed.
Let’s start with this. Years before there was you, the One who assigned you to Earth gave you a fabulous gift that only 5% of the world’s population received. From your first breath, you became an “American privilege” human being. You are “the 5%.” If you live in the U.S., you have won the Birth Lottery! The majority of the other 95% of the world’s population would trade their citizenship for yours in a heartbeat!
People travel for hundreds of miles for just a chance to enter the U.S. Were it not for two large oceans, we would be crushed by many millions of would-be immigrants. It seems that only those who are already citizens here don’t appreciate the value of winning the Birth Lottery.
Nobody in the U.S. is a “victim,” unless they choose that title. People from all ethnic and racial groups have achieved “the American Dream,” because they developed their plan to achieve their dream and did not just wait for it to be handed to them from someone else’s efforts. Persistent hard work always succeeds. At least in America!
Lawrence Nester
Eustis
