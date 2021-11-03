I am a proud American and I love this country. After reading the letter to the editor from Sue Parent, LCEIVP board member, I am compelled to respond and disagree with her demanding a hand recount of the physical ballots of the 2020 election. In her letter to the editor she states that every legal voter in Lake County should be asking the same question… “was my legal voted counted properly?” To anyone who is questioning the validity of the election of 2020 my answer is this. I am not questioning the validity of the voting process. I do question the ongoing demands to recount an election that some do not agree because they did not agree with the outcome. Our country is a Democratic society and our President and elected officials deserve our patriotic support even if we didn’t vote for them.
The vote being the most powerful tool we have is under assault. Currently measures are being taken to make it impossible for us to have fair and honest elections because of the efforts of individuals who continue to question the foundation our country is built on. This ongoing assault by organizations such as LCEIVP and others is the fuel that fires the fames of a misled anti-American assault on our democracy. Perhaps the questions that should be asked are not if the vote count was accurate or if the current President is or is not really the President, or if the voting system we had in place during the 2020 elections was corrupt or not. Rather, we should be asking how this beautiful country of ours will survive the constant unpatriotic assaults and attacks that come with the false accusations and ongoing demands to examine a system that does not produce the results we want. The United States is now under assault from within. This United States of America is not United anymore. We must stand up for America NOW, Freedom must not be assumed.
Jan Ricks, LCSW,
Emeritus university professor, proud American citizen
Umatilla
If we witnessed anything in election 2020, it is that our entire election system is flawed, from registration to voting to counting ballots. These systemic flaws did not come about overnight nor inadvertently, they were engineered over decades. We are left with an inadequate election system, inherent with defects or opportunities for those who choose to cheat. Known defects exist in the maintenance of voter registration records, gaps in chain of custody for vote by mail ballots, arbitrary voter citizenship and signature authentication, vulnerable machines, both scanners and tabulators. And the most egregious defect is that there exists no viable enforcement mechanism for those who choose to cheat. To date, no one has been held accountable for the cheating we witnessed in the 2020 election.
The truth is that our Florida electeds have not taken a look, so we nor they actually know how our Florida election system performed in 2020. A full audit, not a minimal risk-mitigating sample, of counties in Florida is our next best step to confirm or deny that across our state, only legal votes were counted in the 2020 election.
This is a reasonable request for transparency and merely a call on elected officials to prove what they say is true. At this point, we citizens may or may not trust, so we must verify. To do otherwise, is irresponsible and leads only to the further demise of our essential election system.
Andy Dubois
Howey in the Hills
