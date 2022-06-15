On the afternoon of June 6, the W.T. Bland Public Library had a ribbon-cutting opening for two rooms recently added to its Children’s Library.
The new Early Reader Room will hold over 2,000 books specially designed for emerging readers who have “graduated” from picture books but are not yet ready for chapter books. This space is reminiscent of the nighttime sky, with starry constellations on the walls and ceiling and a glowing, lit moon hanging over it all. There is even a tent-like cushioned cubbyhole for children to lose themselves in all the new books, Library Director Cathy Lunday said.
The second new room is an Activity Room, featuring three tables of interchangeable tops and parts, including LEGOs, a light table, a train set and building blocks. These activities are a vital part of early literacy in that they develop children’s fine motor skills and more importantly, help them build social skills such as cooperation and sharing, according to Lunday.
“We are so delighted to bring these new learning opportunities to area children. Mount Dora’s growth means we need to continually improve our library services, and we can’t wait to see how children and families fill our new spaces,” Lunday said.
This $145,000 project was partially sponsored by a funding award by the Lake County Library Impact Fee program.
The W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora is open seven days a week and can be reached at 352-735-7180, option 5, or by emailing library@cityofmountdora.com.