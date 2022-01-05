Jan. 6, the Tavares Public Library, located at 314 N. New Hampshire in Tavares, is the place to be at 3 p.m., when Lake County and the city of Tavares will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the library’s expansion.
The free event is open to the public and will include presentations, refreshments and live music.
“The one-story library building received a new 2,594 square foot addition, which will serve the residents of Tavares and Lake County. The expansion is a multipurpose space that includes a section for teens, accommodations for individual and group gatherings, and a programming and meeting area with interactive technology for collaboration,” according to a news release.
“In the new Tavares Public Library Expansion, library visitors can sit, read, relax, socialize and plug-in all at the library,” said Rebecca Campbell, library director. “The Tavares Public Library is excited and honored to fill this vital role in both Tavares and Lake County, and we are thankful for the funding provided by the Lake County Library Impact Fees.”
