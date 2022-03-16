Tavares Public Library, located at 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue in Tavares, is celebrating Women’s History Month with a reading challenge.
Patrons who read books and watch the videos by and about the women who have educated, inspired, entertained and enriched life will be entered in a raffle for a prize.
Suggested lists can be found at mylakelibrary.org in the catalog under the Lists tab.
Submit the Challenge form for each book read and film watched no later than April 1 to be eligible for the raffle.
Books, videos and Challenge forms are available to be picked up in-person or, if you call the library at 352-742-6204, via curbside pickup.